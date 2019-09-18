Larry Gillespie of Des Moines served as the 2019 Big Reds Homecoming Honorary Captain.
He was a member of Missouri Valley's first undefeated team back in 1941. He held numerous school records, was named to the All-Southwest Iowa, All-Western Iowa and All-State teams.
After his prep career finished at Missouri Valley, he attended Arizona State University and Drake University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.