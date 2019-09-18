Captain
Missouri Valley alumni Larry Gillespie was back in town last week. He was the captain of Missouri Valley's first undefeated football team back in 1941, and he came back to speak to current Big Reds football players before the Homecoming football game on Friday evening. He held numerous school records at MVHS, including a combined 11 kickoff and punt return for touchdowns. After MVHS, he attended Arizona State University (Tempe, Ariz.) and Drake University (Des Moines, Ia). Gillespie served as honorary captain for the Big Reds before their Homecoming victory. He is currently 95 years old and resides in Des Moines.

 photo: Matt Gengler

