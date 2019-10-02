2019 High School Football Standings

thru Oct. 2, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                       1-0            5-0

Underwood                  1-0            5-0

Missouri Valley            1-0            3-2

Cherokee                    0-1            1-4

MVAO/COU                 0-1            1-4

East Sac County          0-1            1-4

 

Sept. 27 Results

Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee 14

Treynor 35 East Sac County 14

Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8

Oct. 4 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ MVAOCOU

East Sac County @ Cherokee

Underwood @ Treynor

 

Class A, District 10

Westwood                         1-0            5-0

Lawton-Bronson                1-0            4-1

Woodbury Cntrl                1-0            4-1

Tri-Center                        0-1            2-3

West Monona                   0-1            2-3

Logan-Magnolia                0-1            1-4

Sept. 27 Results

Westwood 14 Logan-Magnolia 10

Woodbury Central 33 Tri-Center 7

Lawton-Bronson 28 West Monona 12

Oct. 4 Match-Ups

Logan-Magnolia @ Lawton-Bronson

West Monona @ Tri-Center

Woodbury Central @ Westwood

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                           3-0            5-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd                3-0            5-0

Audubon                       3-0            5-1

Woodbine                     1-2            3-2

Boyer Valley                 1-2            2-3

Exira/EHK                     1-2            2-3

Glidden-Ralston            0-3            2-3

West Harrison               0-3            1-4

Sept. 27 Results

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13

Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28

Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0

C-A-M 56 Exira/EHK 0

Oct. 4 Match-Ups

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton @ West Harrison

C-A-M @ Woodbine

Glidden-Ralston @ Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Audubon

 

 

