2019 High School Football Standings
thru Oct. 2, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 1-0 5-0
Underwood 1-0 5-0
Missouri Valley 1-0 3-2
Cherokee 0-1 1-4
MVAO/COU 0-1 1-4
East Sac County 0-1 1-4
Sept. 27 Results
Missouri Valley 30 Cherokee 14
Treynor 35 East Sac County 14
Underwood 62 MVAOCOU 8
Oct. 4 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ MVAOCOU
East Sac County @ Cherokee
Underwood @ Treynor
Class A, District 10
Westwood 1-0 5-0
Lawton-Bronson 1-0 4-1
Woodbury Cntrl 1-0 4-1
Tri-Center 0-1 2-3
West Monona 0-1 2-3
Logan-Magnolia 0-1 1-4
Sept. 27 Results
Westwood 14 Logan-Magnolia 10
Woodbury Central 33 Tri-Center 7
Lawton-Bronson 28 West Monona 12
Oct. 4 Match-Ups
Logan-Magnolia @ Lawton-Bronson
West Monona @ Tri-Center
Woodbury Central @ Westwood
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 3-0 5-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 3-0 5-0
Audubon 3-0 5-1
Woodbine 1-2 3-2
Boyer Valley 1-2 2-3
Exira/EHK 1-2 2-3
Glidden-Ralston 0-3 2-3
West Harrison 0-3 1-4
Sept. 27 Results
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65 West Harrison 13
Woodbine 65 Glidden-Ralston 28
Audubon 60 Boyer Valley 0
C-A-M 56 Exira/EHK 0
Oct. 4 Match-Ups
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton @ West Harrison
C-A-M @ Woodbine
Glidden-Ralston @ Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Audubon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.