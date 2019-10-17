2019 High School Football Standings
thru Oct. 16, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 3-0 7-0
Underwood 2-1 6-1
Missouri Valley 2-1 4-3
East Sac County 1-2 2-5
Cherokee 1-2 2-5
MVAO/COU 0-3 1-6
Oct. 11 Results
Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 20 East Sac County 0
Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0
Oct. 18 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ East Sac County
Treynor @ MVAOCOU
Cherokee @ Underwood
Class A, District 10
Woodbury Cntrl 3-0 6-1
Westwood 2-1 6-1
Lawton-Bronson 2-1 5-2
Tri-Center 2-1 4-3
West Monona 0-3 2-5
Logan-Magnolia 0-3 1-6
Oct. 11 Results
Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12
Westwood 21 West Monona 0
Oct. 18 Match-Ups
West Monona @ Logan-Magnolia
Westwood @ Tri-Center
Lawton-Bronson @ Woodbury Central
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 5-0 7-0
Audubon 5-0 7-1
Cn Rpds-Byrd 4-1 6-1
Exira/EHK 3-2 4-3
Woodbine 1-4 3-4
Glidden-Ralston 1-4 3-4
Boyer Valley 1-4 2-5
West Harrison 0-5 1-6
Oct. 11 Results
Audubon 55 West Harrison 14
Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12
C-A-M 68 Boyer Valley 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14
Oct. 18 Match-Ups
West Harrison @ Woodbine
Exira/EHK @ Boyer Valley
Audubon @ Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ C-A-M
