2019 High School Football Standings

thru Oct. 16, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                         3-0            7-0

Underwood                    2-1            6-1

Missouri Valley              2-1            4-3

East Sac County            1-2            2-5

Cherokee                      1-2            2-5

MVAO/COU                   0-3            1-6

 

Oct. 11 Results

Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6

Underwood 20 East Sac County 0

Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0

Oct. 18 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ East Sac County

Treynor @ MVAOCOU

Cherokee @ Underwood

 

Class A, District 10

Woodbury Cntrl                 3-0            6-1

Westwood                         2-1            6-1

Lawton-Bronson                2-1            5-2

Tri-Center                         2-1            4-3

West Monona                    0-3            2-5

Logan-Magnolia                0-3            1-6

Oct. 11 Results

Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0

Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12

Westwood 21 West Monona 0

Oct. 18 Match-Ups

West Monona @ Logan-Magnolia

Westwood @ Tri-Center

Lawton-Bronson @ Woodbury Central

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                        5-0            7-0

Audubon                    5-0            7-1

Cn Rpds-Byrd            4-1            6-1

Exira/EHK                 3-2            4-3

Woodbine                  1-4            3-4

Glidden-Ralston         1-4            3-4

Boyer Valley              1-4            2-5

West Harrison            0-5            1-6

Oct. 11 Results

Audubon 55 West Harrison 14

Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12

C-A-M 68 Boyer Valley 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14

Oct. 18 Match-Ups

West Harrison @ Woodbine

Exira/EHK @ Boyer Valley

Audubon @ Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ C-A-M

 

 

