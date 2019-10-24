2019 High School Football Standings

thru Oct. 23, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

*Treynor                     4-0            8-0

Underwood                  3-1            7-1

East Sac County           2-2            3-5

Missouri Valley             2-2            4-4

Cherokee                    1-3            2-6

MVAO/COU                  0-4            1-7

*District Champion, Playoff Qualifyer.

 

Oct. 18 Results

East Sac County 54 Missouri Valley 6

Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0

Underwood 60 Cherokee 0

Oct. 25 Match-Ups

Underwood @ Missouri Valley

Cherokee @ Treynor

MVAOCOU @ East Sac County

 

Class A, District 10

*Woodbury Cntrl            4-0            7-1

Tri-Center                     3-1            5-3

Westwood                     2-2            6-2

Lawton-Bronson            2-2            5-3

Logan-Magnolia             1-3            2-6

West Monona                0-4            2-6

*District Champion, Playoff Qualifyer.

Oct. 18 Results

Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20

Tri-Center 28 Westwood 8

Woodbury Central 24 Lawton-Bronson 6

Oct. 25 Match-Ups

Logan-Magnolia @ Tri-Center

Woodbury Central @ West Monona

Lawton-Bronson @ Westwood

8-Man, District 8

Audubon                      6-0            8-1

Cn Rpds-Byrd               5-1            7-1

C-A-M                          5-1            7-1

Exira/EHK                    3-3            4-4

Woodbine                     2-4            4-4

Boyer Valley                 2-4            3-5

Glidden-Ralston            1-5            3-5

West Harrison               0-6            1-7

Oct. 18 Results

Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20

Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15

Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 C-A-M 26

Oct. 25 Match-Ups

Glidden-Ralston @ West Harrison

Boyer Valley @ Woodbine

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Exira/EHK

C-A-M @ Audubon

 

 

 

