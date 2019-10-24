2019 High School Football Standings
thru Oct. 23, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
*Treynor 4-0 8-0
Underwood 3-1 7-1
East Sac County 2-2 3-5
Missouri Valley 2-2 4-4
Cherokee 1-3 2-6
MVAO/COU 0-4 1-7
*District Champion, Playoff Qualifyer.
Oct. 18 Results
East Sac County 54 Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0
Underwood 60 Cherokee 0
Oct. 25 Match-Ups
Underwood @ Missouri Valley
Cherokee @ Treynor
MVAOCOU @ East Sac County
Class A, District 10
*Woodbury Cntrl 4-0 7-1
Tri-Center 3-1 5-3
Westwood 2-2 6-2
Lawton-Bronson 2-2 5-3
Logan-Magnolia 1-3 2-6
West Monona 0-4 2-6
*District Champion, Playoff Qualifyer.
Oct. 18 Results
Logan-Magnolia 28 West Monona 20
Tri-Center 28 Westwood 8
Woodbury Central 24 Lawton-Bronson 6
Oct. 25 Match-Ups
Logan-Magnolia @ Tri-Center
Woodbury Central @ West Monona
Lawton-Bronson @ Westwood
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 6-0 8-1
Cn Rpds-Byrd 5-1 7-1
C-A-M 5-1 7-1
Exira/EHK 3-3 4-4
Woodbine 2-4 4-4
Boyer Valley 2-4 3-5
Glidden-Ralston 1-5 3-5
West Harrison 0-6 1-7
Oct. 18 Results
Woodbine 25 West Harrison 20
Boyer Valley 30 Exira/EHK 15
Audubon 63 Glidden-Ralston 30
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32 C-A-M 26
Oct. 25 Match-Ups
Glidden-Ralston @ West Harrison
Boyer Valley @ Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Exira/EHK
C-A-M @ Audubon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.