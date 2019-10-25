Friday Night Lights Match-Ups – Week 9
Submitted by the high school coaches
Game: Underwood @ Missouri Valley
Last Week: East Sac County def. Missouri Valley, 54-6; Underwood def. Cherokee, 60-0.
MV Coach Rick Barker Soundbites: We’re excited to face another solid opponent on a huge night for our team, Senior Night. They are sound in every facet of the game, and we have to take advantage when given our chances.
About the Eagles: They have an explosive offense with scoring weapons at almost every position. Defensively, they are big and physical, have posted two straight shutouts, and lead the district in forced turnovers (15 fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions).
Keys to the Game: The Big Reds’ offense has to find a way to control the football and make the most of their scoring chances. Defensively, they need to limit the Eagles’ offensive possessions and don’t give up the big play.
Game: Logan-Magnolia @ Tri-Center
Last Week: Logan-Magnolia def. West Monona, 28-20; Tri-Center def. Westwood, 28-8.
Lo-Ma Coach Matt Straight Soundbites: The Panthers broke through with a late-game victory last week, and the coaching staff looks to continue for four quarters this week.
About the Trojans: Tri-Center has an elusive backfield, especially at the quarterback and running back positions. The key for the Panthers will be to contain them and not let them get into open space.
Keys to the Game: The game plan remains the same for the Panthers, as the offense has to find a way to grind out first downs, and the defense has to make stops in the open field. The Panthers need to find a way to keep it close until the fourth quarter, as three of the last four games have been decided by one touchdown or less.
Game: Glidden-Ralston @ West Harrison
Last Week: Woodbine def. West Harrison, 25-20; Audubon def. Glidden-Ralston, 63-30.
WH Coach Andrew Stevenson Soundbites: This group of seniors were freshmen when I first arrived at West Harrison, and they’ve had some tough breaks with injuries the last three years, but they have shown heart and what it takes to battle on a daily basis, putting a quality football team on the field from week to week.
About the Wildcats: Glidden-Ralston runs multiple offensive formations, looking to get the ball to their best athletes in open space. If the Hawkeyes key too much on the Wildcat quarterback, he will look to get the ball to a pair of quick wide receivers.
Keys to the Game: It’s the ninth game of the season, and the Hawkeyes are looking to send the seniors out with a complete four quarter effort, giving themselves a chance to win at the end. Defensively, they need to limit the Wildcats big play threats, while on offense, West Harrison has to hold onto the ball and finish their offensive possessions with touchdowns.
Game: Boyer Valley @ Woodbine
Last Week: Woodbine def. West Harrison, 25-20; Boyer Valley def. Exira/EHK 30-15.
Woodbine Coach Dustin Crook Soundbites: There are just two goals for the Tigers as they finish the 2019 gridiron campaign this week. The first priority will be making sure quarterback Wyatt Pryor stays upright, and gets a chance to throw for more than 113 yards. If he goes over that mark, he will be the new owner of the state-record for career passing yards in eight-man football. The second priority will be to make sure the Tigers find a way to send their seniors out with a win.
About the Bulldogs: Boyer Valley presents different offensive schemes against every opponent, and they were able to get their running game going last week against Exira/EHK. Defensively, they have perhaps the three best defensive players in the district in Dylan and Lucas Berens, as well as Kyle Hast.
Keys to the Game: Woodbine looks to effectively move the ball with their running game to set up the pass. Offensively, they have to take care of the ball, finishing their drives with scores, as well as maintaining their lanes in all phases during special teams. Defensively, they need to shut down the Bulldogs rushing attack and make them one-dimensional, as well as cause a couple of turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.