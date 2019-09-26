2019 High School Football Standings

thru Sept. 25, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                      0-0            4-0

Underwood                 0-0            4-0

Missouri Valley            0-0            2-2

Cherokee                   0-0            1-3

MVAO/COU                0-0            1-3

East Sac County         0-0            1-3

 

Sept. 20 Results

Westwood 41 Missouri Valley 8

Emmetsburg 35 Cherokee 33

IKM-Manning 17 East Sac County 7

Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0

Treynor 58 Red Oak 0

Underwood 21 CB St. Albert 7

Sept. 27 Match-Ups

Cherokee @ Missouri Valley

Treynor @ East Sac County

MVAOCOU @ Underwood

 

Class A, District 10

Westwood                      0-0            4-0

Lawton-Bronson             0-0            3-1

Woodbury Cntrl             0-0            3-1

Tri-Center                     0-0            2-2

West Monona                0-0            2-2

Logan-Magnolia             0-0            1-3

Sept. 20 Results

Hinton 34 Logan-Magnolia 0

ACGC 52 Tri-Center 20

West Monona 20 Akron-Westfield 12

Lawton-Bronson 24 Ridge View 6

Westwood 41 Missouri Valley 8

Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0

Sept. 27 Match-Ups

Westwood @ Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center @ Woodbury Central

Lawton-Bronson @ West Monona

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                        2-0            4-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd             2-0            4-0

Audubon                    2-0            4-1

Boyer Valley              1-1            2-2

Exira/EHK                  1-1            2-2

Glidden-Ralston          0-2            2-2

Woodbine                   0-2            2-2

West Harrison            0-2            1-3

Sept. 20 Results

C-A-M 60 West Harrison 22

Audubon 86 Woodbine 69

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Boyer Valley 20

Exira/EHK 43 Glidden-Ralston 20

Sept. 27 Match-Ups

West Harrison @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine @ Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley @ Audubon

C-A-M @ Exira/EHK

 

 

