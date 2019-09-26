2019 High School Football Standings
thru Sept. 25, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 0-0 4-0
Underwood 0-0 4-0
Missouri Valley 0-0 2-2
Cherokee 0-0 1-3
MVAO/COU 0-0 1-3
East Sac County 0-0 1-3
Sept. 20 Results
Westwood 41 Missouri Valley 8
Emmetsburg 35 Cherokee 33
IKM-Manning 17 East Sac County 7
Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0
Treynor 58 Red Oak 0
Underwood 21 CB St. Albert 7
Sept. 27 Match-Ups
Cherokee @ Missouri Valley
Treynor @ East Sac County
MVAOCOU @ Underwood
Class A, District 10
Westwood 0-0 4-0
Lawton-Bronson 0-0 3-1
Woodbury Cntrl 0-0 3-1
Tri-Center 0-0 2-2
West Monona 0-0 2-2
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 1-3
Sept. 20 Results
Hinton 34 Logan-Magnolia 0
ACGC 52 Tri-Center 20
West Monona 20 Akron-Westfield 12
Lawton-Bronson 24 Ridge View 6
Westwood 41 Missouri Valley 8
Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0
Sept. 27 Match-Ups
Westwood @ Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center @ Woodbury Central
Lawton-Bronson @ West Monona
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 2-0 4-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 2-0 4-0
Audubon 2-0 4-1
Boyer Valley 1-1 2-2
Exira/EHK 1-1 2-2
Glidden-Ralston 0-2 2-2
Woodbine 0-2 2-2
West Harrison 0-2 1-3
Sept. 20 Results
C-A-M 60 West Harrison 22
Audubon 86 Woodbine 69
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Boyer Valley 20
Exira/EHK 43 Glidden-Ralston 20
Sept. 27 Match-Ups
West Harrison @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine @ Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley @ Audubon
C-A-M @ Exira/EHK
