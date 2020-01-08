WHGBB.jpg
West Harrison's Maren Evans finished wiht two points and eight rebounds in Friday's Rolling Valey Conference battle with Coon Rapids-Bayard.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Crusaders pull away from Hawkeyes

West Harrison couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 48-23 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 in Mondamin.

Haley Koch paced the Hawkeyes with 15 points and two steals. Maren Evans added eight rebounds and two steals.

Up Next: West Harrison (0-6 RVC, 0-8) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 10 and host Woodbine on Jan. 14.

Girls BB: 1-3-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams                      1            2            3            4              T

Cn Rpds-Byrd            12         14          16            6            48

West Harrison            6            4            8            5            23

Scoring: Haley Koch 15; Maren Evans 2; Hannah Thomas 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 2.

Rebounds: Koch 5; Sabrina Rife 6; Evans 8; Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 1; Foland 2; McIntosh 9.

Assists: Koch 1.

Steals: Koch 2; Evans 2; Thomas 1.

Blocks: McIntosh 2.

Hawkeyes Record: (0-6 RVC), 0-8.

