Crusaders pull away from Hawkeyes
West Harrison couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 48-23 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 in Mondamin.
Haley Koch paced the Hawkeyes with 15 points and two steals. Maren Evans added eight rebounds and two steals.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-6 RVC, 0-8) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 10 and host Woodbine on Jan. 14.
Girls BB: 1-3-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Cn Rpds-Byrd 12 14 16 6 48
West Harrison 6 4 8 5 23
Scoring: Haley Koch 15; Maren Evans 2; Hannah Thomas 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 2.
Rebounds: Koch 5; Sabrina Rife 6; Evans 8; Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 1; Foland 2; McIntosh 9.
Assists: Koch 1.
Steals: Koch 2; Evans 2; Thomas 1.
Blocks: McIntosh 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-6 RVC), 0-8.
