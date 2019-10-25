Members of Missouri Valley's 5th/6th grade tackle football team include in the front row, from left, Elijah Boruff, Garrett Thacker, Lukas Cleaver, Daxton Myler, Luke Schroeder, Owen Gute. Kneeling in the second row, from left, Katlyn Thacker, Ryder O'Dowd, Carter Tiffey, Jackson Davis, Wyatt Cox, Bobby Barnard, Merik Pokorny, Jack Handlos, Wyatt Sinclair. Third row, from left, Gabe Showers, James Wendt, Dylan Davis, Layton Maasen, Toben Lesater, Matthew Cliffe, Brayden Neill, Korbin Hornbacher, Owen Becerra. Back row, Coach Jeff Gute, Coach Mike Tiffey, Coach Nick Becerra, Coach Eric Davis. Not pictured: Coach Jimmy Myler, Coach Jeff Janssen, Brayden Flock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.