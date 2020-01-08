First half sends Wolves past Lady Reds
IKM-Manning posted a 92-37 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 3 in Manning.
Morghan Herman led the way for the Lady Reds with 17 points, while Maya Contreraz added 11 points and six rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-6 WIC, 1-7) will be at Audubon on Jan. 14, and host Treynor on Jan. 17 as the second half of the WIC schedule begins.
Girls BB: 1-3-2020 @ Manning
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 10 12 8 7 37
IKM-Manning 20 37 19 16 92
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Maddie Larson 5; Morghan Herman 17; Maya Contreraz 11.
Rebounds: Winchester 7; Olivia Guinan 2; Larson 1; Herman 2; Maya Contreraz 6; Hilts 1; Emma Gute 1; Chloe Larsen 3; Sophie Messerschmidt 1.
Assists: Contreraz 1; Gute 1.
Steals: Herman 3.
Blocks: Herman 1; Guinan 2.
Lady Reds Record: (1-6 WIC), 1-7.
