IKM-Manning tips Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia had a strong fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 64-58 setback to IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 7 in Logan.
Kylie Morrison finished with 17 points, Violet Lapke added 14, and Emilie Thompson pitched in 13 points for the Panthers.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (5-2 WIC, 8-2) will be at Riverside on Jan. 10, host Tri-Center on Jan. 14, and host West Monona on Jan. 20.
Girls BB: 1-7-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
IKM-Man 14 14 20 16 64
Lo-Ma 11 13 11 23 58
Scoring: Kylie Morrrison 17; Violet Lapke 14; Emilie Thompson 13; Emme Lake 6; Courtney Ohl 5; Greylen Hornbeck 3.
Rebounds: Morrison 13; Lapke 3; Thompson 3; Lake 4; Ohl 3; Macanna Guritz 2; Mya Moss 1; Ava Goldsmith 1.
Assists: Morrison 7; Lapke 1; Thompson 1; Ohl 1; Moss 1.
Steals: Morrison 1; Lapke 1; Thompson 2.
Panthers Record: (5-2 WIC), 8-2.
