Fast start lifts Tigers past Hawkeyes
Woodbine finished with 28 steals and nine blocked shots in a 46-31 win over West Harrison in the Rolling Valley Conference opener on Dec. 3 in Woodbine.
Whitney Kuhlman led the Tigers with 11 points, six steals and two blocks. Alyssa Schafer added eight points and seven steals, while Nicole Sherer tallied nine rebounds and six assists.
G BB: 12-3-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 2 12 14 3 31
Woodbine 24 6 12 8 46
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 2; Addison Erickson 6; Amanda Foster 4; Jamie Plowman 5; Alyssa Schafer 8; Alexa Steinkuehler 6; Whitney Kuhlman 11; Ramie Vaughn 4.
Rebounds: Sherer 9; Erickson 3; Foster 1; Plowman 5; Schafer 2; Ella Barnum 6; Steinkuehler 6; Kuhlman 6; Ramie Vaughn 6.
Assists: Sherer 6; Erickson 1; Plowman 1; Kuhlman 1; Vaughn 2.
Steals: Savannah Marshall 1; Sherer 7; Erickson 5; Plowman 2; Schafer 1; LeaLa Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 6. Vaughn 4;
Blocks: Erickson 1; Foster 1; Barnum 1; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 2; Vaughn 2.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-1.
Wolverines trip up Tigers
East Mills pulled out a 52-44 non-conference win over Woodbine on Monday night in Malvern.
Whitney Kuhlman and Nicole Sherer led the Tigers with 11 points apiece. Amanda Foster finished with 10 rebounds, three steals, and one block.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-0 RVC, 1-2) will host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host Boyer Valley on Dec. 17, and travel to Paton-Churdan on Dec. 20.
G BB: 12-9-2019 @ Malvern
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 12 7 11 14 44
East Mills 14 19 12 7 52
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 11; Addison Erickson 7; Amanda Foster 4; Alyssa Schafer 5; Alexa Steinkuehler 4; Whitney Kuhlman 11; Ramie Vaughn 2.
Rebounds: Sherer 5; Erickson 1; Foster 10; Jamie Plowman 2; Alyssa Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 4; Kuhlman 5; Vaughn 7.
Assists: Sherer 2; Plowman 1; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 1.
Steals: Sherer 5; Foster 3; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 3.
Blocks: Kuhlman 1; Vaughn 2; Foster 1.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-2.
