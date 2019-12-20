Tigers top Wildcats in RVC
Woodbine earned a split in Rolling Valley Conference play last week.
Freshmen duo lead Tigers
Freshmen Addison Erickson and Nicole Shere combined for 30 points in a 46-42 Rolling Valley Conference win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play in Glidden on Dec. 10. The Tigers rallied from a four point deficit after three quarters of play.
Erickson finished 12 points, two steals and two blocks, while Sherer tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and nine steals.
G BB: 12-10-2019 @ Glidden
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 3 17 10 16 46
Gldn-Rlstn 11 9 14 8 42
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 18; Addison Erickson 12; Amanda Foster 2; Jamie Plowman 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 4; Whitney Kuhlman 6;
Rebounds: Sherer 7; Erickson 6; Foster 1; Plowman 1; Alyssa Schafer 2; Barnum 2; LeaLa Vazquez 3; Steinkuehler 6; Kuhlman 4; Ramie Vaughn 4.
Assists: Sherer 4; Erickson 1; Plowman 2; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 1; Vaughn 1.
Steals: Sherer 9; Erickson 2; Foster 3; Plowman 1; Schafer 2; Vazquez 1; Vaughn 2.
Blocks: Sherer 1; Erickson 2; Steinkuehler 1; Vaughn 1.
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-2.
Spartans get past Tigers
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton defeated Woodbine, 68-54, to hand the Tigers their first Rolling Valley Conference loss of the season.
G BB: 12-13-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 23 15 19 11 68
Woodbine 12 17 10 15 54
Scoring: Savannah Marshall 2; Nicole Sherer 3; Addison Erickson 3; Amanda Foster 10; Jamie Plowman 8; Alyssa Schafer 6; Alexa Steinkuehler 12; Whitney Kuhlman 10.
Woodbine Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.
Lady Bulldogs pull away from Tigers
Boyer Valley used a huge fourth quarter to pick up a 45-32 Rolling Valley Conference win at Woodbine on Tuesday night.
Amanda Foster led the Tigers’ attack with 15 points.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-2 RVC, 2-4) will travel to Paton-Churdan on Friday to close out the 2019 campaign. They will return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they travel to Anita to face Cumberland-Anita-Massena.
G BB: 12-17-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 15 5 8 17 45
Woodbine 9 12 6 5 32
Scoring: Savannah Marshall 3; Addison Erickson 2; Amanda Foster 15; Alyssa Schafer 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 2; Whitney Kuhlman 4; Ramie Vaughn 2.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-4.
