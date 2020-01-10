Tigers hold off Rockets for third win
Rebels trip up Tigers
Westwood knocked off Woodbine, 64-36, in non-conference play on Jan. 6 in Woodbine.
Alyssa Schafer paced the Tigers with 13 points, while Amanda Foster added 11.
G BB: 1-6-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Westwood 14 16 15 19 64
Woodbine 15 5 4 12 36
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 3; Amanda Foster 11; Alyssa Schafer 13; Alexa Steinkuehler 6; Grace Moores 3.
Woodbine Record: (2-4 RVC), 2-7.
Tigers clutch play leads to third win
Woodbine executed down the stretch to secure a 41-37 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-4 RVC, 2-6) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
G BB: 1-7-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ar-We-Va 8 4 4 21 37
Woodbine 10 4 11 16 41
Scoring: Not Available
Woodbine Record: (3-4 RVC), 3-7.
