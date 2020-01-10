WBGBB.jpg
Woodbine's Nicole Sherer puts the ball up in traffic in non-conference play against Westwood on Monday evening in Woodbine.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Tigers hold off Rockets for third win

 

Rebels trip up Tigers

Westwood knocked off Woodbine, 64-36, in non-conference play on Jan. 6 in Woodbine.

Alyssa Schafer paced the Tigers with 13 points, while Amanda Foster added 11.

G BB: 1-6-2019 @ Woodbine

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Westwood            14            16            15            19            64

Woodbine            15            5            4            12            36

Scoring: Nicole Sherer 3; Amanda Foster 11; Alyssa Schafer 13; Alexa Steinkuehler 6; Grace Moores 3.

Woodbine Record: (2-4 RVC), 2-7.

Tigers clutch play leads to third win

Woodbine executed down the stretch to secure a 41-37 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.

Up Next: Woodbine (2-4 RVC, 2-6) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.

G BB: 1-7-2019 @ Woodbine

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Ar-We-Va            8            4            4            21            37

Woodbine            10            4            11            16            41

Scoring: Not Available

Woodbine Record: (3-4 RVC), 3-7.

