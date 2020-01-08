Tigers can’t keep up with Rockets
Paton Churdan used a strong second half to post a 60-34 win over Woodbine on Dec. 20 in Churdan.
Ramie Vaughn led the Tigers with eight points and five steals. Amanda Foster added six points and three steals. Alyssa Schafer added 12 rebounds and two blocks.
G BB: 12-20-2019 @ Churdan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 4 8 11 11 34
Ptn-Chrdn 7 15 17 21 60
Scoring: Savannah Marshall 2; Addison Erickson 3; Amanda Foster 6; Alyssa Schafer 5; LeaLa Vazquez 2; Alexa Steinkuehler 4; Whitney Kuhlman 5; Ramie Vaughn 8.
Rebounds: Erickson 2; Foster 5; Schafer 12; Ellla Barnum 1; Vazquez 2; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 7; Grace Moores 4; Vaughn 1.
Assists: Foster 1; Schafer 1; Barnum 1; Vazquez 2; Kuhlman 2; Vaughn 3.
Steals: Marshall 2; Erickson 1; Foster 3; Schafer 2; Kuhlman 1; Vaughn 5.
Blocks: Foster 1; Schafer 2; Kuhlman 1; Vaughn 1.
Woodbine Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-5.
Cougars top Tigers
Cumberland-Anita-Massena topped Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play, 65-36 in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 in Anita.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-4 RVC, 2-6) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, and travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
G BB: 1-3-2019 @ Anita
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 10 9 11 6 36
C-A-M 15 22 17 11 65
Scoring: Not Available
Woodbine Record: (2-4 RVC), 2-6.
