Spartans sprint past Hawkeyes
West Harrison’s slow start sent Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton to a 82-22 Rolling Valley Conference win on Dec. 20 in Elk Horn.
Emily McIntosh led the way with 10 points and 16 rebounds, while Haley Koch finished with 11 points.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-5 RVC, 0-7) will return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they host Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Girls BB: 12-20-2019 @ Elk Horn
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 4 9 7 2 22
Exira/EHK 22 28 11 21 82
Scoring: Haley Koch 11; Maren Evans 1; Emily McIntosh 10.
Rebounds: Koch 1; Sabrina Rife 1; Maren Evans 4; Hannah Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 3; Izzabelle Foland 1; McIntosh 16.
Assists: Koch 1; Evans 2; McIntosh 2.
Steals: Koch 1; Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-5 RVC), 0-7.
