Panthers knock off Wheelers
Logan-Magnolia picked up a huge road win with a 57-40 Western Iowa Conference road win at Audubon on Jan. 3. The Wheelers were undefeated in WIC play, and three teams have one loss in WIC through the first half of the regular season.
Violet Lapke finished with 22 points and three assists, while Kylie Morrison added 21 points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (5-1 WIC, 8-1) returns to the court this week when they travel to Riverside on Jan. 10, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 14.
Girls BB: 1-3-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 19 8 20 11 57
Audubon 12 7 9 11 40
Scoring: Violet Lapke 22; Kylie Morrison 21; Emilie Thompson 3; Emme Lake 4; Greylan Hornbeck 3; Macanna Guritz 4.
Rebounds: Lapke 1; Courtney Ohl 1; Morrison 7; Thompson 3; Guritz 4.
Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 1; Guritz 2.
Steals: Morrison 1; Thompson 2; Lake 2.
Panthers Record: (5-1 WIC), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.