Panthers bounce Cardinals
Logan-Magnolia held Treynor to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters on their way to a 51-26 win over Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Friday night in Logan. This was the Panthers first win over the Cardinals since 2016.
Violet Lapke set the tone early, netting five three-point baskets in the first half, as the sharp-shooting senior for a season high 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kylie Morrison added eight points and eight rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-0 WIC, 6-0) will host AHSTW on Thursday to close out the December portion of their schedule. They return to the court when they travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020.
Girls BB: 12-13-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Treynor 5 12 1 8 26
Lo-Ma 18 12 12 9 51
Scoring: Violet Lapke 20; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 8; Ava Goldsmith 3; Emilie Thompson 5; Emme Lake 2; Greylan Hornbeck 3; Macanna Guritz 4; Mya Moss 4.
Rebounds: Lapke 7; Morrison 8; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 4; Lake 1; Moss 2.
Assists: Lapke 4; Ohl 3; Morrison 3; Thompson 5; Hornbeck 1.
Steals: Lapke 1; Guritz 1.
Panthers Record: (3-0 WIC), 6-0.
