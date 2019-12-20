Panthers record fifth straight road win
Logan-Magnolia scored their seventh straight win as they pounded out a 52-43 Western Iowa Conference win at Underwood on Tuesday.
Kylie Morrison led the Panthers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Emilie Thompson chipped in 13 points and added three steals.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-0 WIC, 6-0) will return to the court when they travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020.
Girls BB: 12-17-2019 @ Underwood
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 11 21 11 9 52
Underwood 7 11 9 16 43
Scoring: Violet Lapke 1; Kylie Morrison 22; Emilie Thompson 13; Emme Lake 4; Greylan Hornbeck 3; Samantha Yoder 2; Macanna Guritz 5; Mya Moss 1; Megan Dunn 1.
Rebounds: Courtney Ohl 5; Morrison 13; Thompson 1; Lake 7; Guritz 7; Moss 1.
Assists: Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Morrison 5; Thompson 2; Guritz 1.
Steals: Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Morrison 2; Thompson 3; Lake 2.
Panthers Record: (4-0 WIC), 7-0.
(0) comments
