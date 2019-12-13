Panthers roll to fifth straight win
The Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team earned their fourth and fifth win of the season earlier this week.
Third quarter sends Panthers past Knights
Lo-Ma used a 19-2 burst in the third quarter to pull out a 53-30 non-conference win over Fremont-Mills on Monday night in Tabor.
Kylie Morrison led the way with 29 points and four assists, while Emilie Thompson and Violet Lapke chipped in six points apiece.
Girls BB: 12-9-2019 @ Tabor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 15 7 19 12 53
Fremont-Mills 6 10 2 12 30
Scoring: Violet Lapke 6; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 29; Ava Goldsmith 3; Emilie Thompson 6; Emme Lake 3; Macanna Guritz 2; Mya Moss 2.
Rebounds: Lapke 3; Ohl 5; Morrison 8; Thompson 6; Lake 4; Guritz 3; Moss 4.
Assists: Lapke 1; Morrison 4; Thompson 1; Greylan Hornbeck 2; Guritz 1.
Steals: Lapke 1; Ohl 2; Morrison 6; Thompson 2; Lake 3.
Panthers Record: (1-0 WIC), 4-0.
Panthers lock down Lady Reds
Logan-Magnolia forced 18 steals and grabbed 41 rebounds in a 60-17 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Emilie Thompson led the Panthers with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Kylie Morrison added 12 points, seven assists and seven steals.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-0 WIC, 5-0) will host Treynor on Friday. Next week, the Panthers will be at Underwood on Dec. 17, and host AHSTW on Dec. 19 to close out the December portion of their schedule.
Girls BB: 12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 20 10 14 16 60
Missouri Valley 3 3 9 2 17
Scoring: Violet Lapke 9; Courtney Ohl 4; Kylie Morrison 12; Ava Goldsmith 3; Emilie Thompson 15; Emme Lake 2; Greylan Hornbeck 5; Macanna Guritz 6; Mya Moss 4;
Rebounds: Lapke 5; Ohl 4; Morrison 9; Thompson 4; Lake 7; Hornbeck 1; Samantha Yoder 2; Guritz 3; Moss 5; Megan Dunn 1;
Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 7; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 4; Emma Perkins 1;
Steals: Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Morrison 7; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 3; Hornbeck 1; Yoder 1; Guritz 1; Moss 1; Dunn 1.
Panthers Record: (2-0 WIC), 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.