IPSWA releases Girls All-State basketball teams
Three Western Iowa, three Western Valley, one RVC players honored
by Matt Gengler
Members of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association met in Des Moines over the weekend to discuss the top basketball players they’ve seen this past season. The top-24 players in each of Iowa’s five classes were voted upon and selected by a panel of Iowa sportswriters.
Five new state champions were crowned this past weekend at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, including Johnston (Class 5A), North Scott (Class 4A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (Class 3A), North Linn (Class 2A) and Newell-Fonda (Class 1A).
Several area players from southwest Iowa received All-State honors. Leading the Harrison County area was Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison, who was a first team selection in Class 2A. A pair of AHSTW standouts, Kailey Jones and Kinsley Scheffler, were both second team selections, along with West Monona’s Mallory McCall.
In Class 1A, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Macy Emgarten and Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle were third team selections.
West Des Moines Dowling’s Caitlin Clark was named the 2019-20 Iowa’s Miss Basketball.
A list of the 2019-20 State Champions, as well as area All-State players are shown below. The complete list can been seen at www.iowasportswriters.com
2019-20 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Girls Basketball, State Champions
Class 5A: Johnston 69 Waukee 65
Class 4A: North Scott 49 Lewis Central 35
Class 3A: Sioux City Bishop Heelan 53 North Polk 46
Class 2A: North Linn 66 Osage 42
Class 1A: Newell-Fonda 65 Algona Bishop Garrigan 63
2019-20 IPSWA All-State Selections
Class 1A: Macy Emgarten (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, soph., third team); Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan, jr., third team); Jayde Barto (Kingsley-Pierson, sr., first team); Maddie Paulsen (Woodbury Central, sr., first team).
Class 2A: Kylie Morrison (Logan-Magnolia, sr., first team); Mallory McCall (West Monona, jr., second team); Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW, sr., second team); Kailey Jones (AHSTW, jr., second team); Lexi Branning (IKM-Manning, sr., third team).
Class 3A: Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic, jr., third team); Sophie Walker (Red Oak, sr., third team).
Class 4A: Megan Witte (Lewis Central, sr., first team); Madison Camden (Glenwood, soph., second team).
Morrison earns IGCA All-State honor
Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia standout senior, earned one final honor on Monday evening. The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their 2020 IGCA All-State Team.
Morrison, a Northwestern (Orange City) recruit, landed Class 2A, second team honors.
The complete list can be viewed at www.igca.org.
