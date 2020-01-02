Lady Vikes tip Panthers
AHSTW edged Logan-Magnolia, 48-45, in a battle of Western Iowa Conference leaders on Dec. 19 in Logan.
Emilie Thompson led the Panthers with 11 points, while Emme Lake finished with a season high 11 rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-1 WIC, 6-1) will return to the court when they travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020.
Girls BB: 12-19-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 6 12 13 17 48
Lo-Ma 15 9 12 9 45
Scoring: Violet Lapke 15; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 10; Emilie Thompson 11; Emme Lake 2; Macanna Guritz 4; Mya Moss 1.
Rebounds: Lapke 2; Ohl 2; Morrison 7; Thompson 2; Lake 11; Guritz 6; Moss 1.
Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 3; Thompson 2; Moss 1.
Steals: Ohl 1; Lake 1.
Panthers Record: (4-1 WIC), 7-1.
