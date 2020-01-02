LMGBB.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Emme Lake (32) battles for the rebound in Thursday's Western Iowa Conference with AHSTW. The Panthers will return to the court after the holiday when they travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020, and host IKM-Manning on Jan. 7 when play resumes after the break.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Vikes tip Panthers

AHSTW edged Logan-Magnolia, 48-45, in a battle of Western Iowa Conference leaders on Dec. 19 in Logan.

Emilie Thompson led the Panthers with 11 points, while Emme Lake finished with a season high 11 rebounds.

Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-1 WIC, 6-1) will return to the court when they travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020.

Girls BB: 12-19-2019 @ Logan

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

AHSTW            6            12            13            17            48

Lo-Ma            15            9            12            9            45

Scoring: Violet Lapke 15; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 10; Emilie Thompson 11; Emme Lake 2; Macanna Guritz 4; Mya Moss 1.

Rebounds: Lapke 2; Ohl 2; Morrison 7; Thompson 2; Lake 11; Guritz 6; Moss 1.

Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 3; Thompson 2; Moss 1.

Steals: Ohl 1; Lake 1.

Panthers Record: (4-1 WIC), 7-1.

