Lady Reds can’t slow Lady Vikes
Missouri Valley could not keep pace in a 76-33 loss to AHSTW in Avoca in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 14 points.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-5 WIC, 0-6) will return to the court when they are at IKM-Manning on Jan. 3, 2020 to start the second half of the season.
Girls BB: 12-17-2019 @ Avoca
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 11 8 5 9 33
AHSTW 32 23 17 4 76
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Ella Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 3; Maddie Larson 3; Morghan Herman 14; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 4.
Lady Reds Record: (0-5 WIC), 0-6.
