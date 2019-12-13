Lady Reds improve against Panthers
Missouri Valley scored their second highest point total of the season, but it wasn’t enough in a 60-17 setback to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with nine points, with Payton Hilts adding six.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-2 WIC, 0-4) will host Riverside on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds will be at AHSTW on Dec. 17, and at Tri-Center on Dec. 19.
Girls BB: 12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 20 10 14 16 60
Mo. Valley 3 3 9 2 17
Scoring: Morghan Herman 9; Mya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 6.
Rebounds: Carlie Winchester 6; Olivia Guinan 3; Maddie Larson 2; Herman 2; Contreraz 3; Emma Gute 1.
Assists: Larson 1; Hilts 1;
Steals: Hilts 1;
Blocks: Winchester 2; Contreraz 2.
Lady Reds Record: (0-3 WIC), 0-4.
