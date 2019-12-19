Lady Bulldogs slip past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley found the offensive firepower they’ve been searching for all season, but they didn’t have enough in a 66-46 setback to Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Friday night in Missouri Valley.
MV’s Morghan Herman poured in a career high 26 points for the Lady Reds, while Carlie Winchester added seven points and seven blocked shots.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-3 WIC, 0-5) will be at Tri-Center on Thursday to close out the first part of the schedule. The Lady Reds will return to the court when they are at IKM-Manning on Jan. 3, 2020 to start the second half of the season.
Girls BB: 12-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Riverside 16 17 13 20 66
Mo. Valley 11 10 11 14 46
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 7; Ella Myler 4; Morghan Herman 26; Maya Contreraz 4; Payton Hilts 2; Addi Huegli 3.
Rebounds: Winchester 6; Olivia Guinan 3; Maddie Larson 1; Contreraz 3; Hilts 1; Huegli 1.
Assists: Myler 1.
Steals: Herman 2; Emma Gute 1.
Blocks: Winchester 7.
Lady Reds Record: (0-4 WIC), 0-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.