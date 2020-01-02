Lady Reds score first win
Missouri Valley executed down the stretch to pull out a 43-39 win over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Dec. 19.
Payton Hilts led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, while Morghan Herman and Carlie Winchester added 12 points each.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-5 WIC, 1-6) will return to the court when they are at IKM-Manning on Jan. 3, 2020 to start the second half of the season.
Girls BB: 12-19-2019 @ Tri-Center
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 6 10 11 16 43
Tri-Center 8 7 11 13 39
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 12; Maddie Larson 2; Morghan Herman 12; Payton Hilts 13; Emma Gute 4.
Rebounds: Winchester 8; Ella Myler 3; Larsen 1; Hilts 1; Gute 8.
Assists: None.
Steals: Myler 1; Hilts 1.
Blocks: Winchester 2; Myler 1; Hilts 1.
Lady Reds Record: (1-5 WIC), 1-6.
