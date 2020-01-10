Bulldogs pressure sinks Hawkeyes
West Harrison was held to single-digit scoring in all four quarters in a 64-26 loss at Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 7 in Dunlap.
Emily McIntosh led the Hawkeyes with 10 points, while Haley Koch tallied nine points.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-7 RVC, 0-9) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 10, host Woodbine on Jan. 14, and host C-A-M on Jan. 17 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-7-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 6 9 6 5 26
Boyer Valley 19 17 16 9 64
Scoring: Haley Koch 9; Sabrina Rife 3; Maren Evans 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 10.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-7 RVC), 0-9.
