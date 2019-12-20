Rockets tip Hawkeyes in RVC
West Harrison couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 56-34 setback to Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
Emily McIntosh powered her way up for 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Haley Koch added 15 points and dished out two assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-4 RVC, 0-6) will be at Exira/EHK on Friday to close out the December portion of its schedule. They return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they host Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Girls BB: 12-17-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Paton-Churdan 9 21 13 13 56
West Harrison 2 4 14 14 34
Scoring: Haley Koch 15; Maren Evans 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 15.
Rebounds: Koch 4; Evans 3; Hannah Thomas 2; Foland 7; McIntosh 11.
Assists: Koch 2; Evans 2; Thomas 1; McIntosh 1.
Steals: Evans 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: None.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-4 RVC), 0-6.
