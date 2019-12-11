Hawkeyes fall short in two road contests
West Harrison dropped two road contests late last week. The Hawkeyes have one home game remaining in December.
Quick start lifts Spartans past Hawkeyes
West Monona bolted to a fast start in a 71-15 win over West Harrison in non-conference play on Dec. 5 at Onawa.
Haley Koch led the Hawkeyes with six points, while Emily McIntosh added nine rebounds.
Girls BB: 12-5-2019 @ Onawa
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 2 6 0 7 15
West Monona 25 19 13 14 71
Scoring: Haley Koch 6; Sabrina Rife 2; Hannah Thomas 2; Emily McIntosh 5.
Rebounds: Koch 2; Rife 3; Maren Evans 3; Rachael Olson 5; McIntosh 9.
Assists: Rife 1; Thomas 1; McIntosh 9.
Steals: Rife 1; Evans 1; Olson 1; Foland 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-2.
Cougars hold off Hawkeyes late rally
Cumberland-Anita-Massena held off a late charge to post a 68-53 win over West Harrison on Dec. 6 at Anita.
Haley Koch led the way with 28 points and four assists. Emily McIntosh added seven points, 19 rebounds and one block.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-2 RVC, 0-3) will host Paton-Churdan (5 p.m.) on Dec. 17, and travel to Exira/EHK on Dec. 20 to close out the first month of the season.
Girls BB: 12-6-2019 @ Anita
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 11 11 19 53
C-A-M 17 17 24 10 68
Scoring: Haley Koch 28; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 2; Hannah Thomas 6; Rachael Olson 6; Emily McIntosh 7.
Rebounds: Koch 6; Rife 2; Evans 4; Thomas 1; Olson 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; McIntosh 19.
Assists: Koch 4; Rife 4; Evans 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 2.
Steals: Koch 2; Rife 1; Evans 1; Olson 1; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: Evans 1; McIntosh 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-2 RVC), 0-3.
