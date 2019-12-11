Fast start lifts Tigers past Hawkeyes
Woodbine finished with 28 steals and nine blocked shots in a 46-31 win over West Harrison in the Rolling Valley Conference opener on Dec. 3 in Woodbine.
Whitney Kuhlman led the Tigers with 11 points, six steals and two blocks. Alyssa Schafer added eight points and seven steals, while Nicole Sherer tallied nine rebounds and six assists.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-0 RVC, 1-1) will host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host Boyer Valley on Dec. 17, and travel to Paton-Churdan on Dec. 20.
G BB: 12-3-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 2 12 14 3 31
Woodbine 24 6 12 8 46
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 2; Addison Erickson 6; Amanda Foster 4; Jamie Plowman 5; Alyssa Schafer 8; Alexa Steinkuehler 6; Whitney Kuhlman 11; Ramie Vaughn 4.
Rebounds: Sherer 9; Erickson 3; Foster 1; Plowman 5; Schafer 2; Ella Barnum 6; Steinkuehler 6; Kuhlman 6; Ramie Vaughn 6.
Assists: Sherer 6; Erickson 1; Plowman 1; Kuhlman 1; Vaughn 2.
Steals: Savannah Marshall 1; Sherer 7; Erickson 5; Plowman 2; Schafer 1; LeaLa Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 6. Vaughn 4;
Blocks: Erickson 1; Foster 1; Barnum 1; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 2; Vaughn 2.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.