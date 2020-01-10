MVGBB.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's Morghan Herman led hte Lady Reds with 11 points in Tuesday's Wstern Iowa Conference battle wiht Underwood.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds can’t slow Eagles

Missouri Valley reached the 40-point plateau for the third time this season, but it wasn’t enough in a 57-40 loss to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 7 in Missouri Valley.

Payton Hilts and Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 11 points apiece.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-6 WIC, 1-7) will be at Audubon on Jan. 14, and host Treynor on Jan. 17, and host Woodbine on Jan. 20 as the second half of the WIC schedule begins.

Girls BB: 1-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams                  1            2            3            4            T

Underwood            16            12            17            12            57

Mo. Valley            6            10            10            14            40

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 5; Ella Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 2; Morghan Herman 11; Maya Contreraz 8; Payton Hilts 11.   

Rebounds: Winchester 2; Guinan 4; Herman 3; Contreraz 5; Hilts 5.

Assists: Maddie Larson 1; Hilts 1;

Steals: Larson 1.

Blocks: None.

Lady Reds Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-8.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.