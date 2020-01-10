Lady Reds can’t slow Eagles
Missouri Valley reached the 40-point plateau for the third time this season, but it wasn’t enough in a 57-40 loss to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 7 in Missouri Valley.
Payton Hilts and Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 11 points apiece.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-6 WIC, 1-7) will be at Audubon on Jan. 14, and host Treynor on Jan. 17, and host Woodbine on Jan. 20 as the second half of the WIC schedule begins.
Girls BB: 1-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Underwood 16 12 17 12 57
Mo. Valley 6 10 10 14 40
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 5; Ella Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 2; Morghan Herman 11; Maya Contreraz 8; Payton Hilts 11.
Rebounds: Winchester 2; Guinan 4; Herman 3; Contreraz 5; Hilts 5.
Assists: Maddie Larson 1; Hilts 1;
Steals: Larson 1.
Blocks: None.
Lady Reds Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-8.
