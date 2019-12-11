Cardinals get past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 54-11 loss at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Dec. 6.
Mya Contreraz set the pace for the Lady Reds with five points, while Carlie Winchester hauled down a season high 12 rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-1 WIC, 0-3) will host Riverside on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds will be at AHSTW on Dec. 17, and at Tri-Center on Dec. 19.
Girls BB: 12-6-2019 @ Treynor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 0 2 9 0 11
Treynor 11 20 15 8 54
Scoring: Ella Myler 2; Morghan Herman 4; Maya Contreraz 5.
Rebounds: Carlie Winchester 12; Maddie Larson 1; Herman 2; Contreraz 3; Payton Hilts 2; Emma Gute 2.
Assists: Myler 1.
Steals: Contreraz 1.
Blocks: Contreraz 1.
Lady Reds Record: (0-2 WIC), 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.