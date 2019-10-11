Members of the 2019 Missouri Valley Big Reds Middle School football team include in the front row, from left, manager Jacob Roach, Caleb Allmon, Christopher Wonder, Trevin Victor, Aaron Gschwend, Anthony Lloyd, Rush Knudsen, Trevin Wendt, Kamron Anderson. Middle row, Brayden Green, Dane Janssen, Eli Becerra, Jordan Doiel, Quinn Herman, Vinny Zappia, Dani Harkless, Riley Radke. Back row, Coach Kyle Wilson, Xavier Algierre, Wesley Fox, Lucas Wilson, Brody Lager, Coach Jordan Bierce, Ben Hansen, Lane Schroeder, Sawyer Voss, Nick May, Coach Travis Maasen. Not pictured: Theron Felner.
