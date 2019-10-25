2019 Future High School Stars

Members of the 2019 Woodbine Tigers junior high football team include in the front row, from left, Austin Fitchhorn, Matt Cline, Thomas Tremmel, Gunner Wagner, Landon Bendgen, Carter Gruver, Matthew Matusik. Middle row, Evan Estrada, Jace Jensen, Cayne Meeker, Garrett Kelley, Max Anderson, Cody Dickinson, Sam Remington, Carson Kelley, Landon Fitchhorn. Back row, Coach Alec Schweizer, Ashton Dickinson, Coach Brian Dickinson, Jozef Reisz, Franz Reisz, Gavin Kelley, Brodie Ludwig, Coach Adam Pryor.
