Friday Night Lights Match-Ups – Week 7
Submitted by the high school coaches
Game: Treynor @ Missouri Valley
Last Week: Missouri Valley def. MVAOCOU, 46-12; Treynor def. Underwood, 24-20.
MV Coach Rick Barker Soundbites: We’re at the point of the season where we want to be, undefeated in district play, with two of our final three games at home. This is where the season gets fun, and we have a chance to prove we belong.
About the Cardinals: Treynor is coming off a come-from-behind win over Underwood last wek, and they will look to run behind their massive offensive line. The quarterback and running back look to get into the open field, utilizing their speed to their advantage.
Keys to the Game: The Big Reds have to find a way to control the ball on offense, and finish drives with touchdowns. Treynor does not make many mistakes, and Missouri Valley has to find a way to keep them off of the field.
Game: Logan-Magnolia @ Woodbury Central
Last Week: Lawton-Bronson def. Logan-Magnolia, 20-14; Woodbury Central def. Westwood, 36-16.
Lo-Ma Coach Matt Straight Soundbites: It’s a gut check game for us for sure. We’ve lost our first two district games by a combined 10 points, and now we face one of the top teams in the district. We don’t have anything to lose in this game, we just have to get stops and make plays.
About the Wildcats: Much like their first two district opponents, Woodbury Central controls the ball with their running game, and will mix in the play-action pass to the receivers. The linebackers and defensive ends have to get stops before the Wildcats get into the open field.
Keys to the Game: Lo-Ma will be looking for another strong defensive effort, as making stops in the open field will be a priority for the Panthers. Offensive consistency has been the focus in practice this week, as Lo-Ma will be looking to eliminate self-inflicted mistakes.
Game: Audubon @ West Harrison
Last Week: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton def. West Harrison, 50-14; Audubon def. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 37-12.
WH Coach Andrew Stevenson Soundbites: Audubon is the most complete team in the district, as they can move the ball out of multiple formations. The key for us will be our defense and the ability to limit their quarterback and his big play ability.
About the Wheelers: They have a balanced offensive attack, and rely on the big offensive play. They use two quarterbacks, and both are equally effective either throwing or running the ball.
Keys to the Game: The defense will need to make plays, not allowing the Wheeler playmakers to get into the open field. Offensively, the Hawkeyes need to move the chains to keep the high-powered Audubon offense off the field. West Harrison needs to avoid the self-inflicted mistakes to keep this game competitive.
Game: Woodbine @ Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Last Week: C-A-M def. Woodbine, 52-12; Exira/EHK def. West Harrison, 50-14.
Woodbine Coach Dustin Crook Soundbites: The Tigers have been licking their wounds this past week after another difficult defeat, but they look to get back into to the win column this week with another solid opponent. Exira/EHK has won two of their past three games.
About the Spartans: Like many teams in this district, the offense is geared around the quarterback. He is a dual threat with both his arm and legs and can hurt the opponent in a variety of ways. But the Tigers’ defense can’t lose track of the backs and receivers out of the backfield. The Spartans run an efficient offense, and don’t beat themselves.
Keys to the Game: It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Tigers in all three phases, and the Tigers will be looking to get things headed back in the right direction this week. The offensive line must give the Tigers’ backfield room to operate, the defense has to make stops in the open field, and the special teams need to make plays.
