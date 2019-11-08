Membes of the Woodbine Tigers fourth grade football team include in the front row, from left, Zac Hatterman, Lawson Bendgen, Aiden Summerfield, Brody Cogdill, Corey Wagner, Marshall Dickinson, Jaxon Williams, Cade Schilling, Kody Steinkuehler. Middle row, Ben Kelley, Carson Cox, Blaine Leaders, Nolan Finken, Ayden Coenen, Henry Gruver, Jacob Cogdill, Brayden Blum. Back row, Coach Joey Steinkuehler, Coach Jason Bendgen, Coach Andy Dickinson, Coach Matt Williams, Coach Greg Kelley.
