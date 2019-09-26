Wheelers hold off Tigers in shootout
Woodbine’s offense continues to put up staggering numbers, but the defense isn’t up to the Tigers’ standard at this point of the year. Woodbine matched the district leading contender Audubon score-for-score, but Audubon had the answer each time. The Wheelers escaped Woodbine with an 86-69 victory over the Tigers.
“Our offense is where we want to be at this point of the season,” stated Tigers Head Coach Dustin Crook. “But the difference in the game was our defense and special teams. We could not get stops, didn’t make plays in the open field, and their special teams set them up the entire night.”
Crook gave credit to offensive linemen Kael Smith, Hudson Barnum and Dylan Hoefer for giving the Tigers’ backfield time and space to operate. Wyatt Pryor found five different receivers, threw for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, as he continues to near the state record for touchdown passes.
Brock Leaders and Layne Pryor had three touchdown receptions apiece, while Jack Nelson and Caleb Wakehouse added scoring grabs. Bernie Nelson added a 76-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Wheelers and Tigers have combined for some astounding numbers the last two seasons. Audubon had a 104-50 win in 2018 (154 combined points), and did it one better this season (86-69, 155 points), which is seventh best in state history. Woodbine still holds the eight-man state record for combined points in a single game with 172 (96-76 win over Clarinda Academy, 2017).
“Defensively, we still have a lot to work on, as we only had three third down stops the entire night,” Crook added. “In our first two district games, we dug ourselves too big of deficit early, and couldn’t recover. We have to find a way to change that, and it starts on the defensive side and special teams.”
Up Next: Woodbine (0-2, 2-2) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Friday night as District 8 play continues in Glidden.
HS FB: 9-20-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Audubon 20 30 18 18 86
Woodbine 13 21 14 21 69
Woodbine 0-2, 2-2; Audubon 2-0, 4-1
Game Stats W Aud
Rushing Att-Yards 19-127 50-281
Passing Att-Yards 50-511 18-177
Total Plays-Yds 69-638 68-458
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Wyatt Pryor 10-74 (7.4 avg., 1 TD); Caleb Wakehouse 9-53 (5.9 avg.).
Passing: Wyatt Pryor 33-50, 511 yds, 8 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-14; Brock Leaders 11-219 (3 TDs); Jack Nelson 3-30 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 12-149 (3 TDs); Caleb Wakehouse 6-99 (1 TD).
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 1-41 (41.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 11-421 (38.3 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 5-149 (1 TD).
Tackles: Layne Pryor 28; Dylan Hoefer 15; Wyatt Pryor 10; Caleb Wakehuse 10; Jack Nelson 7; Cory Bantam 7; Cameron Kline 3; Brock Leaders 3; Hudson Barnum 2; Tanner Brooks 1; Nathan Colwell 1; Bernie Nelson 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.