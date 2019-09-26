Rebels run past Big Reds
Westwood scored on four of five possessions in the second half to break open a close game. The Rebels posted a 41-8 win over Missouri Valley on Friday night in Sloan.
“We have to focus more on what we can control, and less on our opponents,” stated Big Reds Head Coach Rick Barker. “We have a lot of work to do in order to be the type of football team we expect to be. We played well in phases, but did not respond well in other parts.”
Ben Hernandez and Nick Haynes led the Big Reds with six tackles apiece, while Jace Coenen added five.
Haynes led the Big Reds’ offense with 180 yards and one touchdown.
“We feel like our non-district schedule did a good job of showing us we need to be more physical at the point of attack,” Barker concluded. “Cherokee will look to move the ball on us like Riverside did, and our defense will need to find a way to get stops.”
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-2) will open Class 1A, District 9 play when they host Cherokee on Friday evening.
HS FB: 9-20-19 @ Sloan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Missouri Valley 0 0 0 8 8
Westwood 7 7 13 14 41
MV 2-2. Westwood 4-0
Game Stats MV Ww
Rushing Att-Yards 58-246 31-296
Passing Att-Yards 3-0 1-54
Total Plays-Yds 61-246 32-350
Big Reds Individual Stats
Rushing: Drake Anderson 2-13 (6.5 avg.); Gavin Bartalini 12-37 (3.1 avg.); Eli Fouts 1-2 (2.0 avg.); Nick Haynes 36-180 (5.0 avg.); Cole Lange 3-(-5) (-1.7 avg.); John Mass 3-13 (4.3 avg.); Alex Murray 1-6 (6.0 avg.).
Passing: Gavin Bartalini 0-2, 0 yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; Jacob Meade 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. Receiving: None.
Punting: Gavin Bartalini 1-40, 40.0 avg. Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Gavin Bartalini 1-43, 43.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Drake Anderson 1-35; Gavin Bartalini 1-27; Gage Clausen 2-0.
Tackles: Nick Haynes 6; Ben Hernandez 6; Jace Coenen 5; Jed Kyle 4; Cole Lange 3; Ed Madrid-Perez 3; Grant Meade 3; Drake Anderson 3; Gavin Bartalini 3;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
