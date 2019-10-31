Second half carries Trojans past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia had three second half turnovers, leading Tri-Center to a 35-14 win over the Panthers in D-10 action during the regular season finale on Friday night at Tri-Center.
“Our guys executed the game plan, we just had too many self-inflicted mistakes,” Panthers Coach Matt Straight stated. “We had our chances, we just didn’t get it done.”
The powerful Panther run game was in full gear, as Gavin Maguire (142 yards, one touchdown) and Bryce Hudnut (120 yards, one touchdown) kept the Panthers in the game. But three untimely second half turnovers led to 21 Trojan points.
Defensively, Bryce Hudnut led the way with eight tackles, while Jacob Fetter and Rex Johnsen finished with six tackles apiece. Lucus Pickle and Joe Hedger finished with one fumble recovery apiece.
This was the final game for 10 Panther seniors, including Lucas Pickle, Gabe Walski, Tanner Mace, Dylan Cunard, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt, Chase Bucksbee, Kole Shepard, Kaleb Baucom and Colton Hanlon.
“This group did everything we asked of them,” Straight concluded. “They led by example, and will do well in their next phase.”
Logan-Magnolia (1-4, 2-7) wrapped up the 2019 campaign. Class A, D-10 finished the season with three state playoff qualifiers, as Westwood, Woodbury Central and Tri-Center all made the post-season. The State Playoffs begin on Friday, Nov. 1.
HS FB, A, D-10: 10-25-2019 @ Tri-Center
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Logan-Magnolia 0 7 7 0 14
Tri-Center 0 7 14 14 35
Lo-Ma 1-4, 2-7; Tri-Center 4-1, 6-3
Game Stats Lo-Ma TC
Rushing Att-Yards 66-291 18-101
Passing Att-Yards 7-85 25-271
Total Plays-Yds 73-376 43-372
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Carter Edney 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 29-120 (4.1 avg., 1 TD); Tanner Mace 3-19 (6.3 avg.); Gavin Maguire 31-142 (4.6 avg., 1 TD); Dylan Oviatt 1-7 (7.0 avg.); Barret Pitt 1-2 (2.0 avg.).
Passing: Carter Edney 1-3, 61 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT; Gabe Walski 2-4, 24 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: Dylan Cunard 1-3; Bryce Hudnut 2-82.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut (43.0 avg.). Punt Returns: Dylan Cunard 1-0.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 2-85, 42.5 avg.; Gabe Walski 1-39, 39.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Gavin Maguire 4-46; Dylan Oviatt 1-3.
Tackles: Bryce Hudnut 8; Jacob Fetter 6; Rex Johnsen 6; Tanner Mace 5; Gavin Maguire 5; Carter Edney 4; Barret Pitt 3; Dylan Cunard 3; Jordan Kerger 3; Cole Leonard 2; Lucas Pickle 2; Gabe Walski 1; Joe Hedger 1; Brady Thompson 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Joe Hedger 1; Lucas Pickle 1. Interceptions: None.
