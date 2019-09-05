Tigers roll Panthers in season opener
Woodbine let their defense set the tone, as the Tigers rolled to a 64-14 season opening win over Kingsley-Pierson.
“I was pleased with our execution on both sides of the ball,” stated Tigers Head Coach Dustin Crook. “Our defense set up our offense and gave us some optimal field position.”
The Tigers’ Cory Bantam led a solid defensive effort with nine tackles, while Jack Nelson added eight stops. Woodbine forced four Panthers turnovers, highlighted by a 74-yard fumble recovery by Dylan Hoefer returned for a touchdown.
“As a unit, our defense really stepped up and made stops early in the game,” Crook added. “We had a few missed plays on special team, but as a whole, it was a great effort by the entire team.”
Wyatt Pryor set the single-game school record with eight touchdown passes, finished with 318 yards in the season opener. He found seven different receivers, as Brock Leaders caught five touchdown passes, and Layne Pryor hauled in another three.
“It was a solid opening week performance, but we still have some work to do,” Crook concluded. “We’ll fine-tune some things, and get ready for our second week opponent.”
Up Next: Woodbine (1-0) will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday evening in Westside.
HS FB: 8-30-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Kngs-Prsn 6 0 0 8 14
Woodbine 14 29 7 14 64
Woodbine 1-0; Kingsley-Pierson 0-1.
Game Stats W KP
Rushing Att-Yards 21-146 26-67
Passing Att-Yards 46-318 24-132
Total Plays-Yds 67-464 50-199
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Bernie Nelson 2-(-6) (3.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 4-32 (8.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 15-120 (8.0 avg.).
Passing: Cory Bantam 0-3, 0 TD, 0 INTs; Wyatt Pryor 26-43, 318 yds, 8 TDs, 2 INTs. Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-22; Nathan Colwell 1-14; Brock Leaders 9-116 (5 TDs); Bernie Nelson 2-15; Jack Nelson 3-22; Layne Pryor 8-122 (3 TDs); Caleb Wakehouse 2-7.
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 2-71 (35.5 avg.). Punt Returns: Bernie Nelson 1-10.
Kickoffs: Dylan Hoefer 1-42 (42.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 9-315 (35.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 2-31.
Tackles: Cory Bantam 9; Jack Nelson 8; Layne Pryor 8; Dylan Hoefer 6; Caleb Wakehouse 6; Wyatt Pryor 5; Brock Leaders 4; Cameron Kline 3; Bernie Nelson 2; Nathan Colwell 2; Myles Barnum 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Jack Nelson 1; Caleb Wakehouse 1. Interceptions: Dylan Hoefer 1 (74-yd return for TD); Brock Leaders 1.
