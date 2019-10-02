Tigers run past Wildcats
Woodbine’s defense stood strong, as the Tigers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 65-28 win at Glidden-Ralston in District 8 play on Sept. 27 in Glidden.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” stated Tigers Head Coach Dustin Crook. “Our defense rose to the challenge this week, and I was pleased with the effort from the entire unit.”
The Tigers’ defense was solid, as Jack Nelson, Caleb Wakehouse and Layne Pryor all had fumble recoveries, while Brock Leaders added an interception. Dylan Hoefer finished with 10 tackles, while Cory Bantam added six. The Wildcats had 15 possessions in the game, and the Tigers finished with 11 stops.
“Going in, we knew their multiple set formations were going to give us fits, so we had to be ready,” Crook added. “It was a long road trip, longer game, and we struggled some on the offensive side, but our defense was ready.”
Wyatt Pryor had another solid outing, finishing with 300 yards passing and six touchdown passes. Layne Pryor finished with 10 receptions and three TD grabs, while Brock Leaders added five catches and two scoring receptions. Cory Bantam had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.
“Our offensive line took a huge step forward this week,” Crook concluded. “Wyatt (Pryor) and Caleb (Wakehouse) had room to operate, but we still had too many drops in the open field. We need more consistency if we hope to contend this week.”
Up Next: Woodbine (1-2, 3-2) will host Cumberland-Anita-Massena at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine on Friday evening for Homecoming.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 9-27-2019 @ Glidden
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 19 21 6 19 65
Gldn-Rlstn 8 8 12 0 28
Woodbine 1-2, 3-2; Glidden-Ralston 0-3, 2-3
Game Stats W G-R
Rushing Att-Yards 17-251 37-252
Passing Att-Yards 32-314 32-105
Total Plays-Yds 49-565 69-357
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 1-48 (48.0 avg.); Bernie Nelson 1-0 (1.0 avg.); Wyatt Pryor 15-99 (6.6 avg., 1 TD); Caleb Wakehouse 10-104 (10.4 avg., 2 TDs).
Passing: Wyatt Pryor 18-31, 300 yds, 6 TDs, 2 INT; Cory Bantam 1-1, 14 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving: Cory Bantam 2-41 (1 TD); Nathan Colwell 1-14; Brock Leaders 5-118 (2 TDs); Layne Pryor 10-135 (3 TDs); Caleb Wakehouse 1-6.
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 2-79, 39.5 avg. Punt Returns: Caleb Wakehouse 1-9
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 11-481, 43.7 avg. Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 3-60.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 21; Dylan Hoefer 10; Wyatt Pryor 8; Jack Nelson 6; Cory Bantam 6; Hudson Barnum 5; Caleb Wakehouse 5; Myles Barnum 4; Nathan Colwell 4; Nathan Wright 2; Brock Leaders 1; Jerry Malone 1; Bernie Nelson 1; Kail Brown 1; Kael Smith 1; Colton Walsh 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Jack Nelson 1; Caleb Wakehouse 1; Layne Pryor 1. Interceptions: Brock Leaders 1.
