Defense leads Tigers past Rockets
Woodbine’s defense forced five turnovers on their way to a convincing 79-16 rout over Ar-We-Va on Sept. 6 in Westside. This was the Tigers’ first win over Ar-We-Va since 2012.
“Our defense has really gelled the first two games, as they are flying toward the ball on every snap,” stated Tigers Coach Dustin Crook. “Our defensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage, allowing our linebackers to make plays.”
Jack Nelson had a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown. Myles Barnum, Nathan Colwell and Nathan Wright all had fumble recoveries, and Layne Pryor added 19 tackles and an interception.
Offensively, quarterback Wyatt Pryor found seven different receivers, finishing with 386 yards and seven touchdowns. Layne Pryor finished with four touchdown catches, Brock Leaders added two, and Cameron Kline and Dylan Hoefer both hauled in scoring passes.
“Wyatt is taking what the defense is giving him,” Crook added. “He throws his guys open, and the guys are making plays for him.”
Crook concluded, “We’re at the point we thought we could be (2-0), but the gauntlet of our district schedule begins this week.”
Up Next: Woodbine (2-0) will open up District 8 play as they travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday night.
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 34 20 13 12 79
Ar-We-Va 14 0 2 0 16
Woodbine 2-0; Ar-We-Va 1-2
Game Stats W AWV
Rushing Att-Yards 11-102 42-202
Passing Att-Yards 27-413 10-8
Total Plays-Yds 38-515 52-210
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 1-1 (1.0 avg., 1 TD); Jerry Malone 2-3 (1.5 avg.); Bernie Nelson 2-14 (7.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 6-84 (14.0 avg., 2 TD);
Passing: Cory Bantam 3-6, 27 yds, 1 TD, 0 INT; Wyatt Pryor 12-21, 386 yds, 7 TDs, 0 INTs.
Receiving: Cory Bantam 1-7; Nathan Colwell 2-11; Dylan Hoefer 1-35 (1 TD); Cameron Kline 1-16 (1 TD); Brock Leaders 4-192 (2 TDs); Bernie Nelson 1-9; Layne Pryor 5-143 (4 TDs).
Punting: None. Punt Returns: Bernie Nelson 2-39.
Kickoffs: Caleb Wakehouse 13-542 (41.7 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 1-18; Jack Nelson 1-4.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 19; Dylan Hoefer 10; Jack Nelson 6; Caleb Wakehouse 5; Myles Barnum 4; Cory Bantam 4; Kail Brown 3; Brock Leaders 3; Cameron Kline 2; Hudson Barnum 2; Wyatt Pryor 2; Nathan Wright 2; Tanner Brooks 1; Nathan Colwell 1; Payton McDonald 1; Bernie Nelson 1; Jerry Malone 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Myles Barnum 1; Nathan Colwell 1; Jack Nelson 1 (1 TD); Nathan Wright 1. Interceptions: Layne Pryor 1.
