Logan-Magnolia's Joe Hedger (73) celebrates the Panthers first touchdown against the Big Reds.

 photo: Matt Gengler

2019 High School Football Standings

thru Sept. 11, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Treynor                     0-0            2-0

Underwood                0-0            2-0

Cherokee                   0-0            1-1

Missouri Valley           0-0            1-1

MVAO/COU                0-0            1-1

East Sac County         0-0            0-2

 

Sept. 6 Results

Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0

Cherokee 46 MMCRU 0

OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22

Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0

Treynor 42 CB St. Albert 14

Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0

Sept. 13 Match-Ups

Riverside @ Missouri Valley

Cherokee @ OABCIG

East Sac County @ Ridge View

West Monona @ MVAOCOU

Shenandoah @ Treynor

Underwood @ Tri-Center

 

Class A, District 10

Tri-Center                       0-0            2-0

Westwood                      0-0            2-0

Lawton-Bronson             0-0            1-1

Logan-Magnolia             0-0            1-1

Woodbury Cntrl             0-0            1-1

West Monona                0-0            0-2

Sept. 6 Results

Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0

Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 6

LeMars Gehlen 29 West Monona 12

Westwood 34 Riverside 0

Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0

Sept. 13 Match-Ups

Logan-Magnolia @ CB St. Albert

Lawton-Bronson @ Hinton

Underwood @ Tri-Center

West Monona @ MVAOCOU

Westwood @ AHSTW

Woodbury Central @ LeMars Gehlen

8-Man, District 8

C-A-M                             0-0            2-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd                  0-0            2-0

Glidden-Ralston              0-0            2-0

Woodbine                      0-0            2-0

Audubon                       0-0            2-1

Boyer Valley                  0-0            1-1

West Harrison               0-0            1-1

Exira/EHK                     0-0            1-1

Sept. 6 Results

West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14

Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16

Remsen St. Marys 73 Boyer Valley 14

Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0

CAM 60 Stanton 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7

Exira/EHK 46 Sidney 44

Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26

Sept. 13 Match-Ups

Boyer Valley @ West Harrison

Woodbine @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/EHK @ Audubon

Glidden-Ralston @ CAM

