2019 High School Football Standings
thru Sept. 11, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Treynor 0-0 2-0
Underwood 0-0 2-0
Cherokee 0-0 1-1
Missouri Valley 0-0 1-1
MVAO/COU 0-0 1-1
East Sac County 0-0 0-2
Sept. 6 Results
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Cherokee 46 MMCRU 0
OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
Treynor 42 CB St. Albert 14
Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0
Sept. 13 Match-Ups
Riverside @ Missouri Valley
Cherokee @ OABCIG
East Sac County @ Ridge View
West Monona @ MVAOCOU
Shenandoah @ Treynor
Underwood @ Tri-Center
Class A, District 10
Tri-Center 0-0 2-0
Westwood 0-0 2-0
Lawton-Bronson 0-0 1-1
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 1-1
Woodbury Cntrl 0-0 1-1
West Monona 0-0 0-2
Sept. 6 Results
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 6
LeMars Gehlen 29 West Monona 12
Westwood 34 Riverside 0
Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0
Sept. 13 Match-Ups
Logan-Magnolia @ CB St. Albert
Lawton-Bronson @ Hinton
Underwood @ Tri-Center
West Monona @ MVAOCOU
Westwood @ AHSTW
Woodbury Central @ LeMars Gehlen
8-Man, District 8
C-A-M 0-0 2-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 0-0 2-0
Glidden-Ralston 0-0 2-0
Woodbine 0-0 2-0
Audubon 0-0 2-1
Boyer Valley 0-0 1-1
West Harrison 0-0 1-1
Exira/EHK 0-0 1-1
Sept. 6 Results
West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14
Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16
Remsen St. Marys 73 Boyer Valley 14
Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0
CAM 60 Stanton 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7
Exira/EHK 46 Sidney 44
Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26
Sept. 13 Match-Ups
Boyer Valley @ West Harrison
Woodbine @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/EHK @ Audubon
Glidden-Ralston @ CAM
