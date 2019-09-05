2019 High School Football Standings
thru Sept. 4, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Missouri Valley 0-0 1-0
MVAO/COU 0-0 1-0
Treynor 0-0 1-0
Underwood 0-0 1-0
East Sac County 0-0 0-1
Cherokee 0-0 0-1
Aug. 30 Results
Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12
Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6
South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0
MVAOCOU 20 MMCRU 6
Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12
Underwood 55 AHSTW 6
Sept. 6 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia
MMCRU @ Cherokee
OABCIG @ East Sac County
Tri-Center @ MVAOCOU
CB St. Albert @ Treynor
IKM-Manning @ Underwood
Class A, District 10
Tri-Center 0-0 1-0
Westwood 0-0 1-0
Lawton-Bronson 0-0 0-1
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 0-1
West Monona 0-0 0-1
Woodbury Cntrl 0-0 0-1
Aug. 30 Results
Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12
Alta-Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7
Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6
Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0
Sept. 6 Match-Ups
Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center @ MVAOCOU
Lawton-Bronson @ Akron-Westfield
LeMars Gehlen @ West Monona
Westwood @ Riverside
Ridge View @ Woodbury Central
8-Man, District 8
Boyer Valley 0-0 1-0
C-A-M 0-0 1-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 0-0 1-0
Glidden-Ralston 0-0 1-0
Woodbine 0-0 1-0
Audubon 0-0 1-1
West Harrison 0-0 0-1
Exira/EHK 0-0 0-1
Aug. 30 Results
River Valley 56 West Harrison 14
Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14
Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28
Remsen St. Marys 26 Audubon 25
CAM 64 Bedford 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20
Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/EHK 2
Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42
Sept. 6 Match-Ups
West Harrison @ Kingsley-Pierson
Woodbine @ Ar-We-Va
Remsen St. Marys @ Boyer Valley
Fremont-Mills @ Audubon
CAM @ Stanton
Newell-Fonda @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sidney @ Exira/EHK
Glidden-Ralston @ River Valley
