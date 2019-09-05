2019 High School Football Standings

thru Sept. 4, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Missouri Valley                    0-0            1-0

MVAO/COU                         0-0            1-0

Treynor                              0-0            1-0

Underwood                         0-0            1-0

East Sac County                  0-0            0-1

Cherokee                            0-0            0-1

 

Aug. 30 Results

Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12

Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6

South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0

MVAOCOU 20 MMCRU 6

Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12

Underwood 55 AHSTW 6

Sept. 6 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia

MMCRU @ Cherokee

OABCIG @ East Sac County

Tri-Center @ MVAOCOU

CB St. Albert @ Treynor

IKM-Manning @ Underwood

 

Class A, District 10

Tri-Center                      0-0            1-0

Westwood                      0-0            1-0

Lawton-Bronson             0-0            0-1

Logan-Magnolia              0-0            0-1

West Monona                 0-0            0-1

Woodbury Cntrl              0-0            0-1

Aug. 30 Results

Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12

Alta-Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6

Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0

Sept. 6 Match-Ups

Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center @ MVAOCOU

Lawton-Bronson @ Akron-Westfield

LeMars Gehlen @ West Monona

Westwood @ Riverside

Ridge View @ Woodbury Central

8-Man, District 8

Boyer Valley                    0-0            1-0

C-A-M                             0-0            1-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd                  0-0            1-0

Glidden-Ralston               0-0            1-0

Woodbine                       0-0            1-0

Audubon                         0-0            1-1

West Harrison                 0-0            0-1

Exira/EHK                       0-0            0-1

Aug. 30 Results

River Valley 56 West Harrison 14

Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14

Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28

Remsen St. Marys 26 Audubon 25

CAM 64 Bedford 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20

Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/EHK 2

Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42

Sept. 6 Match-Ups

West Harrison @ Kingsley-Pierson

Woodbine @ Ar-We-Va

Remsen St. Marys @ Boyer Valley

Fremont-Mills @ Audubon

CAM @ Stanton

Newell-Fonda @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Sidney @ Exira/EHK

Glidden-Ralston @ River Valley

