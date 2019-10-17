Second half lifts Spartans past Tigers
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton used three second half scores to post a 28-12 win over Woodbine in District 8 play at Exira on Friday night.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win, as we forced seven punts on the night,” stated Tigers’ Coach Dustin Crook. “But they took advantage of our special team miscues, and had favorable field position for a majority of the second half.”
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor (19 tackles), Dylan Hoefer (12), Brock Leaders (12), Jack Nelson (11) and Caleb Wakehouse (11) had solid nights on the defensive side.
The Tigers’ Cory Bantam stepped in under center for his first varsity start. He finished with nine pass completions, including scoring tosses to Brock Leaders and Dylan Hoefer. The Spartans’ defense forced five Tiger turnovers.
“He handled his first start well,” stated Crook. “He’ll learn from this and get better with more experience. Our biggest challenge this week will be getting healthy.”
Woodbine finishes the regular season with two home games, including West Harrison and Boyer Valley.
“This will be a great way to finish the season, as no one wants to lose to their rivals,” Crook concluded. “It may be cliché, but records don’t mean anything when we get together, both teams will be looking to knock us off. We have to be ready.”
Up Next: Woodbine (1-4, 3-4) will continue District 8 play when they host West Harrison at Henry Boone Field in Woodbine on Friday night.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-11-2019 @ Exira
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 0 12 0 0 12
Exira/EHK 0 9 13 6 28
Woodbine 1-3, 3-4; Exira/EHK 2-2, 4-3
Game Stats W ExEHK
Rushing Att-Yards 24-227 NA
Passing Att-Yards 12-35 NA
Total Plays-Yds 36-262 NA
NA – Not Available
Tigers Individual Stats
Rushing: Cory Bantam 5-13 (2.6 avg.); Bernie Nelson 2-10 (5.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 5-12 (2.4 avg.).
Passing: Cory Bantam 9-24, 227 yds, 2 TD, 3 INT.
Receiving: Dylan Hoefer 1-56 (1 TD); Brock Leaders 3-114 (1 TD); Layne Pryor 3-33; Caleb Wakehouse 2-24.
Punting: Dylan Hoefer 2-70 (35.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Hoefer 1-43 (43.0 avg.); Caleb Wakehouse 3-102 (34.0 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Bernie Nelson 5-49.
Tackles: Layne Pryor 19; Dylan Hoefer 12; Brock Leaders 12; Jack Nelson 11; Caleb Wakehouse 11; Cameron Kline 5; Tanner Brooks 5; Cory Bantam 4; Hudson Barnum 3; Wyatt Pryor 1; Bernie Nelson 1; Nathan Colwell 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.