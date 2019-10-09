First half sends Spartans past Hawkeyes
West Harrison came up short in a 50-14 setback to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in District 8 play on Friday in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes were in search of their first Homecoming win since 2010, and a win on their home field since 2013.
“We didn’t get the type of start we were hoping for,” stated Hawkeyes Coach Andrew Stevenson. “We got in a quick hole, and it took us out of our game plan.”
The Spartans took advantage of two early Hawkeye turnovers, and turned them into a quick 13 points. Exira/EHK scored on their final drive of the first half to give them a three-score edge.
Offensively, Grant Gilgen led the Hawkeyes with 113 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Defensively, Sage Evans totaled 15 tackles, while Tyler Melby and Grant Gilgen added seven tackles apiece.
“The scores may not indicated it, but this program is headed in the right direction,” Stevenson stated. “We have exceeded our offensive total from 2018, and we still have three games left this year. We’re still looking for the mistake free game, and if we can get them eliminated, we can compete with the remaining part of our schedule.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-4, 1-5) will host Audubon on Friday night in District 8 play.
HS FB, 8-Man, D-8: 10-4-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ex/EHK 7 13 16 14 50
West Harrison 0 0 14 0 14
WH 0-4, 1-5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2-2, 3-3
Game Stats WH ExEHK
Rushing Att-Yards 25-149 NA
Passing Att-Yards 20-39 NA
Total Plays-Yds 45-188 NA
First Downs 5 10
Penalties/Yds 9-92 2-20
NA – Not available.
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 2-5 (2.5 avg.); Grant Gilgen 12-113 (9.4 avg., 1 TD); Tyler Melby 2-3 (1.5 avg.); Colby Neill 5-(-16) (-3.2 avg.); Karter Nelson 1-35 (35.0 avg., 1 TD); Cody Radil 2-5 (2.5 avg.); Walker Rife 1-4 (4.0 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 1 yd, 0 TD, 1 INT; Colby Neill 6-16, 38 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT.
Receiving: Koleson Evans 1-16; Gabe Gilgen 1-1; Grant Gilgen 1-(-4); Brady Melby 1-(-2); Karter Nelson 3-28.
Punting: Colby Neill 4-98, 24.5 avg. Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 1-40, 40.0 avg.; Cody Radil 2-54, 27.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Koleson Evans 1-0; Grant Gilgen 1-17; Tyler Melby 1-9; Karter Nelson 1-29; Walker Rife 1-4.
Tackles: Sage Evans 15; Grant Gilgen 7; Tyler Melby 7; Karter Nelson 6; Mason Shearer 5; Cody Radil 4; Jeff Perry 3; Colby Neill 3; Brecken Pavlik 2; Gabe Gilgen 2; Walker Rife 1.
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
