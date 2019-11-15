Big Reds have six named to D-9 All-District squad
MV’s Bartalini, Haynes and Kyle collect first team honors
Missouri Valley had a total of six players named to the Class 1A, All-District team released earlier this week.
MV’s Gavin Bartalini, Nick Haynes, and Jed Kyle were first team selections, while Ben Hernandez, Jace Coenen, and Grant Meade were second team choices.
The complete D-9 list is shown below.
2019 Class 1A, District 9
Final Standings
*^Treynor 5-0 10-1
^Underwood 4-1 8-2
East Sac County 3-2 4-5
Missouri Valley 2-3 4-5
Cherokee 1-4 2-7
MVAO/COU 0-5 1-8
*District Champion. ^Playoff Qualifier.
2019 DISTRICT HONORS
District Offensive MVP: Nick Ravlin (Sr.), Underwood.
District Defensive MVP: Nick Gerdes (Sr.), East Sac County.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Luke Mieska (Sr.), Treynor.
Punter of the Year: Mason Carver (Soph.), Cherokee.
Placekicker of the Year: Luke Mieska (Sr.), Treynor.
Lineman of the Year: Kristian Martens (Sr.), Treynor.
Coaches of the Year: Jeff Casey, Treynor; Nate Mechaelsen, Underwood.
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Seth Christensen, Treynor; Tim Richard, Underwood.
First Team
Treynor: Jake Fisher (Sr.); Jack Tiarks (Sr.); Kristian Martens (Sr.); Brock Fox (Sr.); Ben Boese (Sr.); Chase Reber (Sr.).
Underwood: Nick Ravlin (Sr.); Brayden Wollan (Jr.); Landon Nelson (Sr.); Easton Eledge (Soph.); Scott Pearson (Soph.).
East Sac County: Nick Gerdes (Sr.); Josh Wernimont (Sr.); Quintin Ludwig (Sr.); Reece Potthoff (Sr.).
Missouri Valley: Nick Haynes (Sr.); Gavin Bartalini (Sr.); Jed Kyle (Sr.).
Cherokee: Ryan Hurd (Sr.); Trevor Lundquist (Sr.).
MVAOCOU: Drew Gothier (Sr.); Kolby Nutt (Sr.).
Second Team
Treynor: Will Halverson (Sr.); Jack Stogdill (Sr.); Blake Sadr (Jr.).
Underwood: Jon Casson (Sr.); Chris Gardiner (Jr.); Blake Hall (Jr.).
East Sac County: Dawson Mack (Sr.); Austin Corbin (Sr.); Tyler Wright (Jr.).
Missouri Valley: Ben Hernandez (Jr.); Jace Coenen (Jr.); Grant Meade (Jr.).
Cherokee: Kaleb McGee (Sr.); Carson Mongran (Sr.); Colten Woltman (Jr.).
MVAOCOU: Blake Paulsen (Sr.); Brady Seuntjens (Jr.); Kolby Scott (Fr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.