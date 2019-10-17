Wildcats shut down Panthers
Woodbury Central scored four times on five possessions in the second half to pick up a 27-0 win over Logan-Magnolia in District 10 action at Moville on Friday.
“We were able to hold our own for a majority of the game,” stated Panthers Coach Matt Straight. “They had a couple big pass plays in the second half, and we didn’t get the stops.”
Barret Pitt finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Jordan Kerger added seven tackles, and Dylan Cunard added three tackles and an interception.
Offensively, Cunard caught three passes for 53 yards. Gavin Maguire, 75 yards, and Bryce Hudnut, 58 yards, led the Panthers’ ground attack.
“We played well in spots, but we’re still looking for that complete game,” Straight concluded. “This week will be our final chance on our home field, and our guys want to leave it on a good note.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-3, 1-6) will return home this week when they host West Monona for Senior Night.
HS FB, A, D-10: 10-11-2019 @ Moville
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Logan-Magnolia 0 0 0 0 0
Woodbury Cntral 0 0 14 13 27
Lo-Ma 0-3, 1-6; Woodbury Central 3-0, 6-1
Game Stats Lo-Ma WC
Rushing Att-Yards 51-182 NA
Passing Att-Yards 6-53 NA
Total Plays-Yds 57-235 NA
NA – Not available.
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Carter Edney 2-12 (6.0 avg.); Jacob Fetter 1-0 (0.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 23-58 (2.5 avg.); Tanner Mace 3-4 (1.3 avg.); Gavin Maguire 18-75 (4.2 avg.); Dylan Oviatt 2-8 (4.0 avg.); Brady Thompson 2-25 (12.5 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Walski 3-6, 53 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT. Receiving: Dylan Cunard 3-53.
Punting: Colton Hanlon 3-125 (41.6 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 1-43, 43.0 avg. Kickoff Returns: Bryce Hudnut 1-25; Gavin Maguire 2-50.
Tackles: Barret Pitt 9; Jordan Kerger 7; Bryce Hudnut 5; Cole Leonard 4; Gavin Maguire 4; Dylan Cunard 3; Carter Edney 3; Jacob Fetter 2; Colton Hanlon 2; Joe Hedger 2; Brody Thompson 2; Gabe Walski 1; Tanner Mace 1; Chase Bucksbee 1; Klayton Dickman 1; Lucas Pickle 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Barret Pitt 1. Interceptions: Dylan Cunard 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.