Second half lifts Cardinals past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia stayed with highly-touted Treynor for the first half, but the Cardinals’ depth prevailed in a 35-12 win over the Panthers at Bob Evans Field in Logan on Friday evening.
“We held our own at the point of attack, and I was pleased with the way we responded for the first game,” stated Panthers Head Coach Matt Straight. “We are at our best when we control the ball on offense and our defense flies to the ball. We did did that for a half, but they took control in the second half.”
Gavin Maguire led the Panthers’ offense with 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Bryce Hudnut finished with 11 tackles, while Tanner Mace added five.
“I liked the effort, but now we know the areas we have to improve upon,” Straight concluded. “We saw some good things, but we have some work to do this week.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-1) will host Missouri Valley on Friday evening.
HS FB: 8-30-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Treynor 7 0 14 14 35
Logan-Magnolia 6 0 0 6 12
Lo-Ma 0-1; Treynor 1-0
Game Stats Lo-Ma Trey
Rushing Att-Yards 61-241 33-354
Passing Att-Yards 3-15 2-2
Total Plays-Yds 64-256 35-356
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Jacob Fetter 1-3 (3.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 17-65 (32.8 avg.); Tanner Mace 7-43 (6.1 avg.); Gavin Maguire 26-98 (3.8 avg., 2 TDs); Dylan Oviatt 3-11 (3.7 avg.); Brady Thompson 2-12 (6.0 avg.); Gabe Walski 5-9 (1.8 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Walski 2-3, 15 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT. Receiving: Dylan Cunard 1-5; Gavin Maguire 1-10.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 2-83 (41.5 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 1-49 (49.0 avg.) Kickoff Returns: Gabe Walski 2-35 (17.5 avg.).
Tackles: Bryce Hudnut 11; Tanner Mace 5; Gavin Maguire 5; Rex Johnsen 5; Gabe Walski 4; Dylan Cunard 4; Jacob Fetter 3; Tre Melby 3; Lucas Pickle 3; Barret Pitt 1; Jordan Kerger 1; Cole Leonard 1; Carter Edney 1; Colton Hemphill 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: None.
