Falcons shut down Panthers
St. Albert scored on two of their three drives in the second quarter to post a 38-7 non-district win over Logan-Magnolia in non-district play in Council Bluffs on Friday evening.
“We knew going in they were going to be athletic,” stated Panthers Coach Matt Straight. “We thought we could expose them up front, but they played well there. We felt we scored right before half, but they ruled us short of the goal line and took away momentum.”
The Panthers finished the night with Bryce Hudnut (138 yards) and Gavin Maguire (155 yards, one touchdown) both eclipsing the 100 yard rushing plateau.
“We moved the ball well, but did not finish a couple of drives that would have kept us in the game. We have to keep moving forward with another big one at home this week.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-2) will host Hinton for Homecoming on Friday evening.
HS FB: 9-13-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Logan-Magnolia 7 0 0 0 7
CB St. Albert 7 14 14 3 38
Lo-Ma 1-2; CB St. Albert 1-2.
Game Stats Lo-Ma CBSA
Rushing Att-Yards 60-326 NA
Passing Att-Yards 6-7 NA
Total Plays-Yds 66-333 NA
NA – Quikstats not uploaded, Not Available
Panthers Individual Stats
Rushing: Jacob Fetter 2-6 (3.0 avg.); Bryce Hudnut 25-138 (5.5 avg.); Gavin Maguire 20-155 (7.8 avg., 1 TD); Dylan Oviatt 3-5 (1.7 avg.); Brady Thompson 4-10 (2.5 avg.); Sean Thompson 1-1 (1.0 avg.); Gabe Walski 5-11 (2.2 avg.).
Passing: Gabe Walski 1-5, 7 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT; Carter Edney 0-1, 0 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT. Receiving: Dylan Cunard 1-7.
Punting: Bryce Hudnut 3-66 (22.0 avg.). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Dylan Oviatt 2-96, 48.0 avg.. Kickoff Returns: Jacob Fetter 2-23; Bryce Hudnut 2-37; Gavin Maguire 1-15.
Tackles: Rex Johnsen 8; Barret Pitt 7; Dylan Cunard 5; Colton Hanlon 5; Joe Hedger 4; Gabe Walski 4; Carter Edney 3; Gavin Maguire 3; Dylan Oviatt 3; Bryce Hudnut 2; Lucas Pickle 1; Sean Thompson 1; Jacob Fetter 1;
Fumble Recoveries: Bryce Hudnut 1. Interceptions: None.
