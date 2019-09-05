Fast start lifts Wolverines past Hawkeyes
River Valley used a big first quarter to secure a 56-14 win over West Harrison in the season opener on Aug. 30 at Correctionville.
“It was a tough pill to swallow, for sure,” stated first year Coach Andrew Stevenson. “Once we settled in, we did some good things, but we couldn’t overcome the slow start.”
The Hawkeyes had three first quarter turnovers, including a fumbled punt, an interception, and a failed fourth down conversion. Offensively for West Harrison, Grant Gilgen finished with 122 yards on the ground. He was the first Hawkeye running back to eclipse the 100-yard plateau since 2017. Nick Rife added a 74-yard kickoff return for a score
Defensively, Tyler Melby led with 15 tackles, while Nick and Walker Rife added eight tackles apiece. Karter Nelson added five tackles and an interception.
“I was encouraged to see our line play get more aggressive as the game went on,” Stevenson concluded. “We’ll have to fix a few things on both sides of the ball, but they’re correctable.”
Up Next: West Harrison (0-1) will be at Kingsley-Pierson on Friday evening.
HS FB: 8-30-2019 @ Correctionville
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 8 0 0 7 15
River Valley 36 0 6 14 56
WH 0-1. River Valley 1-0.
Game Stats WH RV
Rushing Att-Yards 27-127 41-195
Passing Att-Yards 20-47 22-295
Total Plays-Yds 47-174 63-490
Hawkeyes Individual Stats
Rushing: Gabe Gilgen 1-4 (4.0 avg.); Grant Gilgen 14-122 (8.7 avg., 1 TD); Colby Neill 7-(-11) (-1.6 avg.); Nick Rife 3-5 (1.7 avg.); Walker Rife 2-7 (3.5 avg.).
Passing: Grant Gilgen 0-3, 0 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT; Colby Neill 6-17, 47 yds, 0 TD, 2 INTs. Receiving: Grant Gilgen 2-20; Tyler Melby 1-2; Karter Nelson 2-18; Nick Rife 1-7.
Punting: Colby Neill 3-13 (4.3 avg). Punt Returns: None.
Kickoffs: Brecken Pavlik 4-119 (29.7 avg.). Kickoff Returns: Grant Gilgen 2-45; Nick Rife 4-107 (72-yd TD return).
Tackles: Tyler Melby 15; Nick Rife 8; Walker Rife 8; Gabe Gilgen 5; Karter Nelson 5; Grant Gilgen 4; Brecken Pavlik 3; John Chlupacek 2; Sage Evans 2; Mason Shearer 1; Cody Radil 1;
Fumble Recoveries: None. Interceptions: Karter Nelson 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.